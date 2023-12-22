BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $804.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,411. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $694.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

