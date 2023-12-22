Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after buying an additional 1,088,672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,160,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

