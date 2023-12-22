Columbus Macro LLC Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

