Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $416.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.