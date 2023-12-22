Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $212.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

