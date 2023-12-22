Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.19. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

