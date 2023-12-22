Keene & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.58. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

