Martin Capital Advisors LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,537. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

