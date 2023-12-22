Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. 232,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.