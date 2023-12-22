Bender Robert & Associates Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

