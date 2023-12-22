Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $235,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

IBM opened at $161.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

