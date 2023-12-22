RFG Advisory LLC Buys 82,171 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $29.26. 135,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,442. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

