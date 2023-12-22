Chico Wealth RIA Makes New $459,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. KLA makes up approximately 0.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Trading Up 3.0 %

KLAC opened at $580.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.70 and its 200 day moving average is $493.03.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

