Auour Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.