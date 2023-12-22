SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 156,955 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 156,955 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

