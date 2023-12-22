Auour Investments LLC Has $23.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Auour Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 772,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

