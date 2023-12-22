Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $409.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.