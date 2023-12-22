Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

