GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.19 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

