Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

