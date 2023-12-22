Courier Capital LLC Buys 126 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,192,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $230.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

