iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

