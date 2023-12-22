3,197 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSX stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
