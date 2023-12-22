iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Trimmed by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

