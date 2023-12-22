Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.220 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.5 %
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.54.
In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
