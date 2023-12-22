Vanderbilt University Sells 2,795 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Vanderbilt University cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. 29,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

