Vanderbilt University Buys New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 104.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 296,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 382.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 94,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.12. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 113.13%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

