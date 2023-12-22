UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in UDR were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 149,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,908. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

