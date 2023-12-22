Vanderbilt University Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NSA stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.37. 74,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,883. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

