Vanderbilt University Sells 1,349 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vanderbilt University decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.