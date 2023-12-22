Vanderbilt University Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 106,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,029. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

