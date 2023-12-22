Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 45.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.