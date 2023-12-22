Vanderbilt University Buys New Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,552. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

