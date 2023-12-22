Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Block comprises 1.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 29,277 shares worth $1,524,871. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 957,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -163.60 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

