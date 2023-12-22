Martin Capital Advisors LLP Buys 200 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morningstar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORN. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.3 %

Morningstar stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,293. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.52 and a 200 day moving average of $235.53. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

