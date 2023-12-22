Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $21,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $9,486,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $84.60. 381,447 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

