Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 728 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 9,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $64.40.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
