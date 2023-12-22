Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 236,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,214. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

