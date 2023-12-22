Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,326. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

