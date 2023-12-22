Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. 35,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,485. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

