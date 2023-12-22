Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 91,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,716. The company has a market capitalization of $414.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.