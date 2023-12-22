Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 91,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,716. The company has a market capitalization of $414.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $44.12.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.