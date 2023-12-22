Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.