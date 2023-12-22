Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,583,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 98,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 473,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,502. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

