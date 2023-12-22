Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $15.40 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after acquiring an additional 677,624 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 8,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,772. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.