Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

