iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 8.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $115,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.19. 52,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,614. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $207.12 and a 12 month high of $263.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

