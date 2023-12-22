Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $464.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.