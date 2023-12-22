Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

