PFG Advisors Buys 1,944 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $240.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $243.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

