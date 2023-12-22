McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.08 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

